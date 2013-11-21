Staying Focused on Fitness During Winter Months

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- As colder weather approaches and snow and ice descend on a majority of America, many outdoor fitness enthusiasts retreat inside to less preferred activities, and many beginning exercisers retreat back to their sedentary ways. With so many activities such as outdoor cycling, running, walking, or various sports being put on hold until warmer temperatures return, how can people stay motivated and avoid a fitness letdown during the winter season?



Active Life DC recently surveyed five fitness experts for their tips on how to avoid the tendency to hibernate from fitness in the winter. One of the most common suggestions was for beginning exercisers to reach out into their social circle for a workout partner. Perhaps someone else is going through a similar struggle, and in a partnership each person can offer support for the other for overall success in both parties.



Another tip suggested was for those who do not have access to a gym membership to use the assistance of their mobile device to keep themselves interested in physical activity. There are numerous training applications that can give you a variety of workout options which are constantly changing which will keep both the mind and the body engaged.



Another suggestion was to change the perspective of what the season really means. Instead of looking at winter as the end of the year, think of it as the beginning of “beach” season, with the coming summer as the end reward for hard work during the cooler months. This can encourage a person to work harder to reach their goals, and feel more confident along the way.



Overall the most important tip was to find some way to stay accountable. Whether it is finding a workout partner, a specific training application, a personal trainer, or even the pursuit of specific goals, holding oneself accountable takes half the battle out of the fitness war, and will lead to greater results at the end of winter, or any season.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com