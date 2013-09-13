Staying Healthy on the Job

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Working at a desk for hours a day will often sabotage efforts to remain healthy. Increasing awareness of nutritional and fitness habits can prevent this, and keep you healthy in and out of the office.



A study done by the European Heart Journal revealed sedentary workers had higher cholesterol and insulin levels putting them at risk for heart disease. After accounting for structured exercise, the study showed that workers who took mini-breaks from sitting at their desk during the day benefited from the movement with reduced blood pressure and lower cholesterol than those who remained seated. Sitting for long periods is also associated with a higher risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and a 50% chance of increased death from any cause.



Becoming active while at work isn’t difficult, one simply has to be aware of the bodies indications that it’s time to move around. If the job is one that requires you to be on the phone consistently, stand up and stretch while talking. Instead of emailing a co-worker with a question, walk the distance to see them and reap the health and social benefits of interaction. Keep a water bottle at your desk both for hydration and to encourage you to fill it when empty.



Movement isn’t the only thing requirement for staying healthy; nutrition is equally, if not more, important. Snack smart on the job; provide yourself with a selection of fresh fruit and veggies to enjoy on your breaks. Invite colleges or business partners on a lunch time walk rather than a sit down meal. Save money and improve your diet by packing your lunch instead of eating out. Your body and mind will thank you for any effort taken to improve your wellbeing.



Expert Brand offers fitness apparel suitable for any fitness activity. Visit http://expertbrand.com to view the selection of quality fitness clothing.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

786-266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com