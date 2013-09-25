Staying Sweet While Reducing Sugar Intake

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- While sugar adds sweetness and palatability to some foods, consuming the simple carbohydrate in vast quantities can lead to weight gain, decreased immune system function, and other health problems. It’s not necessary to abandon a sweet tooth overnight, however; here are some tips for gradually decreasing sugar from a diet, and suggestions on how to replace it with other sweet, yet healthy, foods.



Slow the reduction of intake by limiting sugary desserts or drinks one day a week. Don’t stop having it at all; instead, choose to have it on the weekends only, or one day during the week when there is a lot of activity.



If a person has a sweet tooth, finding a sweet replacement for the usual sweet snacks is key. A baseball sized piece of fruit, such as a pear or an apple, can help curb that craving and provide the body with nutrients and energy for activity. Par it with a protein rich snack, and it help your body absorb the fruit’s natural sugar more slowly than it would without. This combination will leave the person feeling satisfied longer, helping to decrease calorie consumption overall.



Reading all the information about how toxic sugar is both discouraging and sabotaging by making people feel that it’s not worth effort. Eating lots of veggies and fruits, trade white bread for whole wheat.



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About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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