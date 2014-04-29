STD Testing San Antonio Offers Accurate and Confidential STD Testing Services at Reasonable Prices

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- STD Testing San Antonio the leading provider of a wide range of tests for specific sexually transmitted diseases, is offering accurate and confidential STD testing facilities, to all those who are concerned about their sexual health, at the most affordable prices. The testing center, which has more than 20 testing centers in different parts of San Antonio, not only helps patients overcome the fear of STD testing by providing confidential result reports, but also offers counseling and clinical treatment for those patients whose tests come with a positive result.



A senior executive of the testing center stated that, “There is no denying that sexually transmitted diseases are spreading to all parts of the world and unlike AIDS, most of these diseases can easily be cured through medication and other treatments with ease. The problem is that people are usually too nervous to undergo these tests, as they fear the results and effects it could have on their personal and professional life. Understanding these issues in the minds of our patients, we offer confidential STD testing services for a wide range of diseases at the most affordable price. Our staff have years of experience in the field of STD testing and hence we assure that the results of all tests that we do will be highly accurate and most importantly will remain confidential.”



The STD Testing San Antonio has more than 20 testing locations in San Antonio and more than 3,200 convenient testing locations in different parts of the country. The knowledgeable staff of the agency makes sure that the testing process is extremely smooth and easy and this is the reason that in most cases the process of the test is over in just a few minutes and the results are provided to the patient in just 24 hours. Even for advanced tests, the agency ensures that the patient gets to know the results in just 72 hours.



“Once a patient is at our center, we strive to make sure that we take as little of his/her time as possible. This is the reason that most of those who visit our center stay here for just 15-20 minutes on an average. Moreover, we follow the HIPAA guidelines of confidentiality and privacy and hence you can be sure that you will be the only person who will know the results of your tests. We even offer clinical treatment to all our patients who have been tested positive for any sexually transmitted disease”, further added the executive.



STD Testing San Antonio offers testing facilities for several sexually transmitted diseases, which include Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, HIV, Syphilis, Herpes and Hepatitis. The agency’s experts are always ready to listen to the patients and provide adequate solutions to all the problems that they describe. With citywide testing locations, the testing clinic also offers the facility of same day STD testing and free counseling to all those who are concerned about their sexual health. To know more about the confidential and accurate STD testing in San Antonio services offered by the testing clinic, visit the provided link.



About STD Testing San Antonio

STD Testing San Antonio is an extremely reputed and renowned provider of testing facilities for a variety of sexually transmitted diseases. The agency has more than 20 testing locations in San Antonio and more than 3,000 locations in different parts of the United States. The agency provides accurate and confidential testing services at the most reasonable prices. To know more about STD testing facilities in the San Antonio area, head over to the above link.



Contact Details

Phone: 1-800-291-2251

Email: info@stdtestingsanantonio.us

Website: http://www.stdtestingsanantonio.us/