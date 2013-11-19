Steadiy.com Offers Quality Power Tools, Singapore

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Steadiy.com is one of the most popular online stores dealing with power tools Singapore. This one-stop shop can be considered a suitable choice for all your needs related to tools and safety wear items. Prospective customers will be able to choose from among a wide collection of home improvement, garden as well as power tools carried by Steadiy.com.



Technical specifications, reviews and details of warranty of every single product put up for sale are clearly mentioned at this online store to provide an insight to new buyers. Online shoppers can carry out advanced search by entering the required product’s keyword. Apart from that, the requisite items can be found easily using various listed categories.



Steadiy.com features Cordless tools, Drills, Drivers, Grinders, Sanders, Polishers, Saws, Routers, Planers, Washers, Blowers, Hammers, Impact Wrenches, Cutoff Machines, Digital Measuring tools, Hot Air Guns, Glue Guns, power tool accessories and much more. Customers are allowed to shop with or without registering at this online shop.



Registered customers will be able to receive benefits like special offers, exclusive discounts and regular newsletters. Orders placed for SGD99 and more can avail free delivery facility from Steadiy.com. Payments can be made online via PayPal, MasterCard and Visa.



The website says, “We tirelessly look for ways to improve your security to give you that peace of mind when shopping online, we try to publish as much useful info as we can about all our products, to help you buy the things that will suit you best.”



The online store Steadiy.com also features different types and models of hand tools, tapes, cleaning agents, adhesives, lubricants, masonry tools, ladders, fasteners, household items, tool boxes, storage, packing tapes and others along with power tools, Singapore. The most effective gardening tools like lawn mowers, washers, blowers, grass trimmers, chain saws and hose fittings are made available at reasonable rates through this website.



Construction workers as well as house owners need different types of tools in daily life. Steadiy.com is said to be a resourceful online platform to fulfill the requirements regarding power tools. In addition, safety wears for eyes, ears, head and face, gloves, masks, respirators and safety shoes are offered by this online tool store. Customers can browse through the numerous options available for power tools and select those required without any hassle.



To get more information about power tools, Singapore, visit http://www.steadiy.com/power-tools.html



About Steadiy.com

Steadiy.com is an online store based in Singapore specializing in the supply of high-quality power tools. This online shop also carries a number of useful home improvement items and safety wears.



Media Contact



Steadiy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SteaDIY

URL: http://www.steadiy.com/contacts