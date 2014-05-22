Stealth Media Group Travel Blog Launched by Wayne Leef

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- This month a brand new travel website was launched on the internet by the internationally renowned celebrity chef Wayne Leef which will seek to change the way users perceive and interact with travel blogs.



The new website, which has been dubbed Stealth Media Group, will serve as an interactive platform where Wayne Leef and other travel enthusiasts can interact and engage with one another while sharing their common passion of travelling the world and seeing new and fantastic places.



Leef will produce a lot of the content himself, but there will also be a Stealth Media Group form and public blog which will encourage user generated content and interaction.



The blog will include a wide range of articles comprising tips and advice, lists of the best places to visit in certain countries and cities, humour articles, video and picture compilations, interviews, profiles, reviews, and much, much more.



Speaking of the new Stealth Media Group website, Mr Leef said: “I am incredibly, incredibly excited about this new foray into the World Wide Web.



“I have a lot of great plans for the Stealth Media Group website – of which we are currently only just scratching the very surface.”



He added: “As much as I love cooking, it’s great to finally be able to share my true passion with the world.



“I hope everyone enjoys this project as much as I’ve enjoyed working on it!”



Wayne Leef shot to fame in the early 90s as a popular chef and author of several bestselling cookbooks, such as the ‘Gourmet Made Easy’ series. His books and television shows have been viewed by millions of people worldwide.



To learn more about Stealth Media Group, visit the website at http://www.stealthmediagroup.co.uk where you can drop Wayne Leef an email via the contact page. Alternatively, follow Stealth Media Group and Wayne Leef and keep up-to-date with the latest news and goings on by visiting the social media platforms.