Steam and Desura Keys on Shiny Loot, 50 Games 50 - 80% Off

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Shiny Loot (http://www.shinyloot.com), an emerging player in the online digital distribution space, is adding one more reason to shop at their indie focused store. Shiny Loot will now offer Steam and Desura keys on several titles from participating developers and publishers. The game-discovery driven store remains anti-DRM, however. Third party keys will always be offered in addition to, and not instead of, the usual DRM-free and one time key validation downloads.



Providing Steam and Desura keys puts Shiny Loot in a unique position. Previously receiving both DRM-free and Steam/Desura versions existed only within temporary bundles or individual games. By offering innovative ways to both find and play games, Shiny Loot expects to see a rise in popularity as they prepare for a full featured release.



To celebrate and promote this offering, Shiny Loot has lined up the We Got Your Keys (Indie) Sale on over 50 indie games at 50 - 80% off from today through May 29. Every game in this sale comes with a Desura or Steam key.



About Shiny Loot

Shiny Loot opened to the public in March 2013, and was founded as the solution to a growing number of high quality, independently developed games falling under the radar. Customers to which these games are targeted may often be very interested but unable to find said games without hours of research. The trait and filter search system solves this problem by bridging the gap between high quality games and gamers looking for a particular set of characteristics. To ensure customer satisfaction, Shiny Loot offers all game downloads with minimal to no DRM and with no separate client required.



Website: http://www.shinyloot.com Press Contact: press@shinyloot.com