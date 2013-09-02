Steam Bath Accessories with High Value Service

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- Inescapable stress and shortage of time, coupled with the ready availability of junk food add up to good health being both a highly valued and an elusive quality. Better Health, as one of the longest established firms in the fitness industry, is geared towards providing clients state of the art equipment that ensures healthy living all at an affordable rate.



Better Health understands that saunas form an essential component of fitness equipment. Its website showcases an array of saunas and steamers. Clients can view the products either based on price, product name, or the latest products. There is also the option of searching for a specific product by using the search engine provided on the website.



Some of the latest products in saunas include Custom Cut Sauna, Prestige Stand – Alone Sauna, Outdoor Sauna, and a Portable Sauna. The steamers range from Commercial Steam Boiler, Vapormist Steam Generator, to a Steam Controller.



The fitness firm prides itself on its products that are unique, durable, and comfortable. It continually works towards building on customer feedback to improve its products and services.



Better Health believes that the process of buying fitness equipment begins with educating oneself. The company staff comprises of professional consultants who are both knowledgeable and experienced to suggest equipment suited specifically to clients. Equipment is prescribed based on the number of users, the age of the users, and the level of intensity, among other factors.



There is an optional white glove delivery service that helps in the assembly, moving of equipment, and in the removal of packaging material.



The company provides a warranty to encompass preventive maintenance and servicing equipment by company technicians. The website claims that Better Health is the only firm with a free commercial labour warranty that is inclusive of delivery services, repair, and reinstallation offered free of charge.



The online catalogue is a brightly coloured guide with feature descriptions and the choice to enlarge photographs or even view them from varied angles. There is also the provision for prospective customers to download a copy of the catalogue if the wish to.



Better Health provides equipment for fitness, recreation, and playground purposes and its clientele include Chaim Berlin School, Chocolate Factory Condos, Educational Housing, and Fairway Gardens.



To know more about the sauna and steam facilities available along with other innovative fitness and recreational equipment in the market visit http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/



About Better Health

Better Health is one of the oldest firms in the Metro New York area dedicated to provide fitness equipment. It is also a leading company in the recreational and playground equipment industry.



Media Contact

Better Health

5302 New Utrecht Avenue

Brooklyn, New York 11219

Phone: 718-436-4693

Website: http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/