Steam Cleaners Inc Offer Big Brands in Industrial Cleaning Equipment at Warehouse Prices

Fresno, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Most people are aware of the saying ‘like a well-oiled machine’, but most may not be aware that as industrial scale machines undergo wear and tear, the grimy oil deposits attract debris that can impair function and even lead to permanent damage. To prevent this, steam cleaners and pressure washers are used to deep clean industrial parts, and for over 50 years, Steam Cleaners Inc. have been a provider of these cleaning solutions in California. The company has even expanded to provide water reclamation and waste treatment solutions for industry, even aiding in the Gulf of Mexico crisis.



The company provides Steam Cleaners from major brands like Alkota, Pressure Washers from Landa, Karcher and HydroTek, and Cuda’s specialised industrial parts washer. The Cuda range of parts washers offer significant savings on time and consumption while simultaneously offering a superior clean, while the steam cleaners are hand operated for large scale, outdoor and onsite cleaning jobs.



The website offers a full technical specification and breakdown of the capabilities of every one of its products, replete with a general introduction to the product, high quality imagery, and infographic descriptors of everything from steam pressure to fuel consumption to other features like wheels and weight.



A spokesperson for Steam Cleaners Inc. explained “Our products fulfil a small but important role in the complex world of industry by helping to maintain machinery and ensure all runs smoothly. Our cleaning soltions can extend the lifespan of machines by years and years, meaning a small investment in steam cleaning can mean an exponential saving on equipment lifespan and part replacement. The waste treatment and water reclamation products we offer have also been rising to prominence and received worldwide media attention during the Gulf of Mexico crisis, which helped demonstrate just how essential these products can be to big industry.”



About Steam Cleaners Inc

With over 50 years of experience, Steam Cleaners Inc. is California’s leading distributor of Steam Cleaners, Industrial Pressure Washers, Parts Washers, Wastewater Treatment Systems and Water Reclaim Systems, and Trailer Mounted Pressure Washer Systems. They are a family-owned business, founded in 1961 with locations in Fresno and Bakersfield. They work with many industries both large and small, from providing equipment to produce and dairy farms in the San Joaquin Valley to aiding the oil cleanup effort in the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, please visit: http://steamcleanersinc.com/