The recent research publication on Global Steam Coal market provides insights into the evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage, and opportunities. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Peabody Energy (United States), Siberian Anthracite (Russia), Arch Coal, Inc. (United States), Reading Anthracite Coal (United States), Blaschak Coal (United States), Celtic Energy (United Kingdom), China Coal Energy (China), China Shenhua Energy (China), Coal India Limited (CIL) (India), Glencore (Switzerland), Sadovaya Group (Ukraine), VostokCoal (Russia), Yangquan Coal Industry (China).



Definition:

Steam coal, also known as thermal coal, is used to generate electricity. Steam coal is suitable for electric power production. It is ground into a fine powder that burns quickly at high heat and used in power plant to heat water in boilers that run steam turbines. In early days, conventional coal-fired power stations used lump coal which was burnt on a grate in boilers to raise steam. Nowadays, the coal is first milled to a fine powder, which increases the surface area and allows it to burn more quickly.



Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Clean Coal-based Power Generation

Development of Improved Ash Handling Technologies

Market Drivers:

Rise In Population and Growing Urbanization

Rise in Requirement of Large Amount of Energy for the Production of Cement for the Building & Construction Industry



Consumption of steam coal is projected to grow by 1.5% per year over the period 2002- 2030. Lignite, also used in power generation, will grow by 1% per year. Demand for coking coal in iron and steel production is set to increase by 0.9% per year over this period.



The Global Steam Coal Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Lump Steam Coal, Steam Coal Fines)



Global Steam Coal market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



