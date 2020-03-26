Steam Trap Market Innovations, Analysis, Top Key Vendors, Size, Demand and Forecast to 2026 : Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Pentair LLC

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- The global steam trap market size is anticipated to register a high CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 - 2026. In order to minimize the carbon footprint, end-use industries are significantly using steam traps to lower their fuel costs and enable eco-friendly growth in terms of sustainability. Basically, a steam trap is an automatic valve which releases condensate and undesirable air from a system while trapping or holding within a system. The four major categories for operations of a steam trap comprises thermostatic, mechanical, drain orifice and thermodynamic.



A condensate is produced in a system at the point where the system gives up heat. As condensate intervenes with the system's efficiency and operation of the steam system, it needs to be cut-off. A steam trap must exhibit certain qualities such as discharge condensate, air and non-condensibles, simple and ruggedness. While a steam trap should avoid discharging any live steam, being susceptible to pressure changes and slow response.



Thermostatic steam traps operate directly in response to the temperature within the trap and there are two types, primary and bimetallic. Bellow traps are widely used in ideal operation, efficient and highly economical. Bellow traps employ moving part that responds quickly in presence or absence of steam. Bimetallic traps function differently in the differential metal strip within the thermostat with an unusual expansion of different metals to produce movement which releases and closes a valve.



Segment by Key players:

- Emerson Electric Co.

- Flowserve Corporation

- Pentair LLC

- Schlumberger N.V.

- Thermax Limited

- The Weir Group Plc

- Watts Water Technologies Inc.

- Velan Inc.



Segment by Type:

- Thermodynamic

- Mechanical

- Thermostatic



Segment by Application:

- Drip Application

- Process Application

- Tracing Application



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Steam Trap Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Steam Trap Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Steam Trap Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Steam Trap Market Forecast

4.5.1. Steam Trap Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Steam Trap Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Steam Trap Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Steam Trap Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Steam Trap Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Steam Trap Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Steam Trap Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Steam Trap Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Steam Trap Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Steam Trap Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Steam Trap Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Steam Trap Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



