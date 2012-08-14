Steambrite Supply Has Hired Eric Strate to Take Their Online Marketing Campaign to the Next Level

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Steambrite Supply, one of the nation’s leading distributors of cleaning equipment and cleaning supplies, has hired marketing guru Eric Strate to take their online marketing campaign to the next level. Strate aims to enhance Steambrite Supply’s ecommerce business and improve the company’s online visibility by increasing traffic with a comprehensive range of search engine optimization, keyword research and Internet marketing tactics.



Strate brings a multitude of marketing experience to the Steam-Brite.com team, including first-hand knowledge of joint ventures, affiliate marketing, search engine marketing, keyword research and competition analysis. Known for being analytical, resourceful and creative at targeting keywords and understanding the competition, Strate has been able to achieve highly competitive first-page search engine positions locally and nationally for his clients and hopes to do the same for Steam-Brite.com.



According to Strate, “I am grateful and excited to be working with Steambrite Supply. I look forward to increasing Steambrite's targeted Internet traffic, visibility and sales.”



Steambrite Supply is quickly becoming the leading online supplier of cleaning equipment and cleaning supplies. The company features an array of products in a number of categories, including air duct cleaning, auto detailing, hard surface, restoration, janitorial supplies, vapor machines, pressure washers, business startup kits, farm and construction equipment, electrical generators, escalator cleaning machines and equipment and a large selection of parts and accessories. Customers can also shop the site’s long list of chemicals, from deodorizers and disinfectants to pet treatment and green chemicals.



Steambrite Supply’s goal is to offer the most comprehensive selection of cleaning equipment and cleaning supplies on the web, all at the lowest prices available anywhere.



The company currently features the lowest prices on brand name and proprietary carpet cleaning machines, equipment and supplies. Whether an individual or business is looking for a flood pumper, a carpet cleaning wand or machine or a dehumidifier, Steam-brite.com offers a number of choices at affordable prices.



Steam-brite.com recently launched their mobile site to allow customers to shop and purchase products from their phones from any location at any time.



For more information about Steambrite Supply, visit http://www.steam-brite.com



About Steambrite Supply

