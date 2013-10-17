Steampunk Everything Launches Their New Website

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- The owners of Steampunk Everything, has launched a new website, Steampunkeverything.com a site aimed at Steampunk enthusiasts.



The new website combines a comprehensive listing of steampunk watches, costumes for Steampunk cosplay, books, clothing, steampunk necklaces and a directory of high in demand Steampunk goods. The site will be of tremendous value to fans, hobbyists and the core Steampunk audience. “This is a cutting edge Internet site far superior to anything in the marketplace,” said Lee Buchanan, founder of Steampunk Everything. “We expect tremendous sales through our convenient, user-friendly web site.”



If you ever asked the question 'What is Steampunk?', this site seems to answer the question because of their vast coverage of this sub-genre. More than 2 million steampunk fans are in the world. “With Steampunk Everything, many passionate enthusiasts will now be able to find amazing pieces such as Steampunk watches and Edwardian-Victorian period clothing,” said Lee Buchanan.



About Steampunk Everything

Lee and Clair Buchanan are the owners of the anachronistic era Steampunk Everything shop. It is known for carrying high quality goods. The company’s mission is to sell Steampunk merchandise to the general public which encourages steampunk style and currently has a motivated team in the greater New York area. The company’s web site at http://steampunkeverything.com contains their complete inventory.



To get more information about Steampunk Everything please send all inquiries to press@steampunkeverything.com.