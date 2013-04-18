Stecco and Ward, P.C., Switch from Defending Medical Providers to Fighting for Victims in Baltimore

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Cerebral palsy is caused by damage to the brain before, during or after birth, the most prevalent of which is due to accident or malpractice during the birthing process. In this case, a Baltimore cerebral palsy attorney from Stecco & Ward will fight the case for the family in court. This was not always the case however- the company previously defended medical professionals against such claims.



The company, which also defended professionals in cases of medical malpractice, wrongful death, nursing home negligence and birth injuries, have now turned their practice around completely to exclusively represent the interests of families making those claims.



Anyone seeking a Baltimore birth injury attorney can now find one at Stecco & Ward, with a strategic knowledge of what the defence will likely entail. The company has created a new promise for its clients, based on three pillars of integrity, compassion and results. Stecco & Ward now work only a contingency free basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the attorney recovers fees on their behalf from the defendant.



A spokesperson for Stecco & Ward, P.C. explained “The change was nothing less than absolutely necessary for our partners. On the other side, they learned exactly how defence works, what strategies are employed and how defending legal agents can leverage for a complaint to be thrown out. This counter intelligence now informs their practice when pursuing complaints from families against the medical profession. This switch has been ten years in the making, and Stecco & Ward could not be better placed to actively fight for the interests of families who have suffered birth injuries, medical malpractice and nursing home negligence. They know the law inside out and from both sides of the argument, ensuring they can anticipate and deconstruct a wrongful defence before it’s even been made.”



About Stecco & Ward

