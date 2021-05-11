Steel and Wooden Cable Reel Manufacturers Promote Environmentally Friendly Reel Recycling Programs

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- Based in Houston for over 28 years, servicing Houston Reels and Texas Reels local requests, as well as the surrounding states, Reel Logix is used by over 300 satisfied companies. Used wood reels are more economical than new wood reels and are environmentally friendly with a reduced need for raw materials and less waste going to landfill sites. The Reel-Logix reel recycling program was established nearly thirty years ago in 1992 and has enabled end users to save over 10,000 trees by reusing more than 50,000 reels annually. Recycling reels have many tangible advantages such as avoiding disposal costs, lower purchase prices, and bolstering the green credentials of the company, so much so that clients often choose to add a special logo to the reel highlighting the fact that natural resources are being conserved. Not all reels are suitable to be recycled, Reels with broken flanges or torn arbor holes for instance are not suitable for recycling. The reels must be in a "like new" condition and recently de-spooled of wire or cable. Minor imperfections such as scuffs, scratches, dents, loose bolts, and slightly weathered surfaces can be mitigated during the Reel-Logix seven-step refurbishing process. From cleaning and stripping the reel to tightening loose hardware, replacing damaged or missing hardware, to filling voids, resetting high nails, sanding smooth all cable-bearing surfaces so there will be no product damage, to spray coating and a final inspection, the process ensures that the recycled reel is fit for purpose in an extensive variety of cable and wire applications.



When recycled reels are not an option, Reel Logix are Steel and wooden cable reel manufacturers, dedicated to meeting the needs of their customers. Reels can be modified to meet exclusive needs, with a variety of materials and specifications. Plywood reels are the preferred choice for lightweight materials such as chains, ferrous wire, insulated wire and cables, and lightweight tubing, with hardwood plywood and softwood plywood options, hardwood plywood being the higher quality product, with softwood plywood a more economical alternative when suitable. In-stock plywood reels are available in a choice of 12 sizes, ranging from 8" to 48" in diameter. They can be manufactured from pine or hardwood to customer specifications. When space is at a premium or reels are not required immediately, knocked-down reel kits are available. Inventory control is simplified, and logistics are streamlined with less forklift operation, reduced costs, and the flexibility to assemble the kits as they are required. Quotes for recycled wood reels, nailed wood reels, plywood reels, and steel reels can be requested directly from the website. With years of experience, the Reel-Logix team offers consulting services which can be tailored for every client, assessing the current operation, identifying potential improvements, helping prioritize them, then proposing and implementing change to reduce waste, lower packaging costs, use natural resources efficiently, maximize profit, simplify operations, and improve safety.



When wood reels are not adequate for a project, and a heavier duty solution is appropriate, steel cable reels are also available from Reel-Logix.



About Reel-Logix Solutions

Reel-Logix Solutions is a Houston-based hybrid reel company, a steel and wooden cable reel manufacturer providing innovative reel products and cost-saving solutions to the wire and cable industry. As a leading recycler, importer, and manufacturer of steel reels, wooden reels, plywood reels, import reels, and cable reels, Reel-Logix is family-operated and has been in business for over 28 years. Proud members of the National Wooden Pallet and Container Association, their reel management services offer a one-stop for clients across Texas and the surrounding states. Lean manufacturing principles, quality checks, and audits dovetail with excellent customer service and the 24/7 commitment which can help deliver even when lead times are short. Recycled reels can be purchased at a reduced cost compared to new reels and the Eco-friendly process aligns with the commitment to clients, communities, and the environment. For Texas Reels, Houston Reels, and end-to-end reel solutions, contact Reel-Logix today.



Contact Details:



Online: https://www.reel-logix.com/

Email: sales@Reel-Logix.comm

Arrange reel recycling program pickup: Call 713-369-3139 or email recovery@Reel-Logix.com

Phone: (281) 617-7444