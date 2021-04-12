Steel Cable Reels, Plywood Reels, Nailed Wood Reels, and Recycled Reels from the Reel-Logix Reel Recycling Program

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Based in Texas servicing Houston Reels and Texas Reels local requests, as well as the surrounding states, the Reel Recycling initiative is available to customers across the continental U.S. Used wood reels are cheaper to purchase than new reels and help save natural resources whilst also reducing the waste transported to landfill sites. The Reel-Logix reel recycling program takes reels that are lightly weathered and refurbishes them so they can be used again, making sure to smooth any surface which comes into contact with the product to be transported. Proud nails can be smoothed down and clients often ask for a stencil to be applied to the reel to demonstrate their eco-friendly utilization of reels multiple times. Depending on the material being transported, it may be possible to use a reel several times, especially when this is the intention from the outset, in which case special attention is likely to be paid to where the reel is stored between uses, with outdoor conditions and exposure to the elements being particularly damaging to wooden reels.



Reel-Logix are wooden cable reel manufacturers and steel reel manufacturers based in Houston providing reels in a variety of materials and sizes, as well as consulting services for clients looking to improve their operational efficiency and logistics. This can translate into lower operating costs, better utilization of limited storage space, a quicker turnaround to downstream clients, and the opportunity to leverage years of experience across the Reel-Logix team so that the client can focus on their own core business. Typical factors to be analyzed include sourcing, retrieval, and vendor consolidation such that there are fewer contact numbers and a more streamlined approach to business. The Reel-Logix team has the experience to visit a site and assess what is working well and what could be improved, evaluating and weighing options as well as prioritizing the modifications which could make the most difference. Some of the benefits could lead to a direct increase in revenue, by reducing product loss due to damage for instance, whereas other aspects are valuable in other ways, like improved warehouse safety measures and more efficient use of natural resources.



Holding the Texas Region's largest selection of in-stock inventory, reels can be sourced to meet immediate needs, for last-minute commitments or changes to existing work orders. Primary uses include the transportation of wires, cables, chains, industrial and elevator cables, rope, rubber tubing, and telecommunications materials.



When wood reels are not adequate for a project, and a heavier duty solution is appropriate, steel cable reels are also available from Reel-Logix.



About Reel-Logix Solutions

Reel-Logix Solutions is a Houston-based hybrid reel company, a steel and wooden cable reel manufacturer providing innovative reel products and cost-saving solutions to the wire and cable industry. As a leading recycler, importer, and manufacturer of steel reels, wooden reels, plywood reels, import reels, and cable reels, Reel-Logix is family operated and has been in business for over 28 years. Proud members of the National Wooden Pallet and Container Association, their reel management services offer a one-stop for clients across Texas and the surrounding states. Lean manufacturing principles, quality checks, and audits dovetail with excellent customer service and the 24/7 commitment which can help deliver even when lead times are short. Recycled reels can be purchased at a reduced cost compared to new reels and the Eco-friendly process aligns with the commitment to clients, communities, and the environment. For Texas Reels , Houston Reels, and end-to-end reel solutions, contact Reel-Logix today.



Contact Details:



Online: https://www.reel-logix.com/

Email: sales@Reel-Logix.com

Arrange reel recycling program pickup: Call 713-369-3139 or email recovery@Reel-Logix.com

Phone: (281) 617-7444