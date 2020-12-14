New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The report is updated with the current economic scenario and business landscape owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent economic slowdown and social restrictions have impacted the key segments of the markets. The report provides an extensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the current market scenario and key insights into the future outlook of the market growth.



The Global Steel Cord Market size is estimated to reach USD 8.11 billion from USD 5.26 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 5.5% through 2027. The market growth is driven by extensive product demand from the construction and automotive sector.



To gain a deeper understanding of the Steel Cord market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the Steel Cord market.



Key Manufacturers of the Steel Cord Market Studied in the Report are:



Bekaert, Hyosung, ArcelorMittal, Tokusen Kogyo Co., Bridgestone, Henan Hengxing, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Jiangsu Xingda Steel Tyre Cord, Apollo Conveyor Pvt. Ltd., and Toyo Tire Corporation, among others.



Furthermore, the report focuses on the segmentation of the global Steel Cord market based on types and applications.



Steel Cord Market Segmentation based on Product Types:



Normal Tensile



High Tensile



Super Tensile



Ultra Tensile



Steel Cord Market Segmentation based on Applications:



Tires



Conveyer Belts



Others



Regional Analysis of the Steel Cord Market Includes:



· North America (U.S., Canada)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered in the Report:



· What will be the estimated growth rate of the Steel Cord market in 2027?



· Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?



· What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Steel Cord market throughout the forecast period?



· What are the current and future market trends of the Steel Cord market?



· Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?



· What are the key products and applications offered by the Steel Cord market?



· Which segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth throughout the projected timeline?



The report analyses entry barriers for new entrants of the market and provides strategic recommendations to help enable the decision making process for efficient business decisions. The report aims to provide beneficial information to the new entrants as well as major players to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market.



The report also covers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide a better understanding of the growth curve of the key competitors of the market. It also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to ascertain the stakeholders and investors gain maximum returns on their investments. In conclusion, the global Steel Cord report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the Steel Cord market that help businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors.



