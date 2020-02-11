Steel Cord Market to Exhibit a Moderate CAGR of 4.0% for the Forecasted Period 2026

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- The global Steel Cord revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate of 4% from 2018 to 2025. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Steel Cord.



The global Steel Cord Market was 5730 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 7530 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2025.



Need PDF template of this report click here: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1026910/global-steel-cord-market



This report studies the Steel Cord market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Steel Cord in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include



Bekaert

Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

ArcelorMittal

Hyosung

Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

Bridgestone

Shougang Century

Tokusen

Tokyo Rope MFG

Hubei Fuxing New Material

BMZ

Henan Hengxing

Junma Tyre Cord

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sodetal

By the product type, the market is primarily split into



Normal Tensile (NT)

High Tensile (HT)

Super Tensile (ST)

Ultra Tensile (UT)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments



Passenger Car Use

Freight Car Use

Other



Get Customized Report in your Inbox within 24 hours: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1026910/global-steel-cord-market