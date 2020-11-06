Steel Drums & IBCs Market Gain Impetus Due to the Growing Demand over 2019-2029

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2019-2029



A recent market study published by FMI on the steel drums & IBCs offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the steel drums & IBCs market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Steel Drums & IBCs Market : Segmentation



The global steel drums & IBCs market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.



By Capacity



Drums

200 Litre

Other than 200 Litre

IBCs

Up to 500 Litre

501-1,000 Litre

1,001-1,500 Litre

Above 1,500 Litre

By End Use



Chemicals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Paints, Inks & Dyes

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report commences with the executive summary of the steel drums & IBCs market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes prominent segments in the global steel drums & IBCs market, along with key facts about steel drums & IBCs. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.



Chapter 02 – Market Introduction



Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the steel drums & IBCs market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about steel drums & IBCs present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the steel drums & IBCs market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends



The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly in the coming years. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations, which are likely to have a significant impact on the steel drums & IBCs market.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors



This section includes a comparative analysis of steel drums & IBCs. Along with the product adoption analysis and promotional strategies being used by tier 1 manufacturers and features, which set steel drums & IBCs apart.



Chapter 05 – Global Steel Drums & IBCs Market Demand in Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) and Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029



This section explains the global market value & volume analysis and forecast for the steel drums & IBCs market between the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical steel drums & IBCs market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).



Chapter 06 – Global Steel Drums & IBCs Market Pricing Analysis



This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various capacity types of steel drums & IBCs, in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.



Chapter 07 – Market Background



This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the steel drums & IBCs market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the steel drums & IBCs market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the steel drums & IBCs market, which include the drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the steel drums & IBCs market. This section also covers Porter's analysis, as well as the PESTLE analysis for the global steel drums & IBCs market.



Chapter 08 – Global Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Capacity Type



Based on capacity type, the steel drums & IBCs market is segmented into various capacities of drums and IBCs. Drums are segmented into 200 litre and other than 200 litre. IBCs are segmented into up to 500 litre, 501-1,000 litre, 1,001 -1500 litre, and above 1,500 litre. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 09 – Global Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by End Use



This chapter provides details about the steel drums & IBCs market on the basis of end use, and has been classified into chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, paints, inks & dyes, food & beverage, building & construction, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 10 – Global Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region



This chapter explains how the steel drums & IBCs market is expected to grow across various geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Chapter 11 – North America Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American steel drums & IBCs market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of steel drums & IBCs.



