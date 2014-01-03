Steel in Russia - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Steel in Russia" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Steel in Russia industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Russia steel market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The steel market consists of the production of crude steel in the stated country or region.
- The Russian steel market had total revenues of $54.3bn in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -5.1% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volume increased with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 70.4 million units in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.0% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $63.0bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the steel market in Russia
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the steel market in Russia
Leading company profiles reveal details of key steel market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Russia steel market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Russia economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Russia steel market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Russia steel market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Russia steel market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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