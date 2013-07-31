Steel & Iron Stocks to Watch: United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID), AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), Mechel OAO (ADR)(NYSE:MTL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID), AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), Mechel OAO (ADR)(NYSE:MTL)



United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) opened its shares at the price of $18.75 for the day. Its closing price was $17.71 after losing -6.69% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 15.38 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.96 million shares. The beta of X stands at2.50.



United States Steel Corporation (U. S. Steel) produces and sells steel mill products, including flat-rolled and tubular products, in North America and Europe.



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID) percentage change plunged -5.08% to close at $2.99 with the total traded volume of 4.74 million shares, less than average volume of 5.28 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.38- $7.22, while its day lowest price was $2.98 and it hit its day highest price at $3.12.



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the steel industry.



AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) ended its day with the loss of -1.14% and closed at the price of $3.48 after opening at $3.55. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.35 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.89 million shares.



AK Steel Holding Corporation (AK Holding) is an integrated producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels and tubular products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel and, together with AK Holding, the Company).



Mechel OAO (ADR)(NYSE:MTL) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 1.03 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.46 million shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $2.96 for the day and its closing price was $2.92 after gaining +0.34% for the day.



Mechel OAO is a Russia-based integrated mining and steel company. The Company focuses on the production of mining products, such as coal, iron ore, nickel, and steel products.



