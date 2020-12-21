New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Reports and Data has recently added a new report titled "Global Steel Market Forecasts to 2027" to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides extensive coverage of the Steel market pertaining to market size, share, volume, trends, demands, and advancements in technology and products. The report also discusses in detail the lucrative business opportunities and assists the readers in making strategic investment plans. The report presents a comprehensive overview of the market along with a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and the regional spread of the market.



The steel market is set to attain a valuation of USD 1,018.58 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steel has a unique combination of formability, strength, and versatility that provides a strong framework for the market. The applications of steel are widespread in several industries including, infrastructure and construction, equipment, domestic and electric appliances, automobile sector, and defense.



Key Highlights from the Steel Market Report:



Comprehensive overview of the Steel market along with detailed analysis of the current and emerging trends of the industry.

Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market with company profile, product portfolio, and expansion strategies

Comprehensive assessment of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other collaborations

In-depth regional analysis to provide a detailed understanding of the market spread and competition in key regions of the market

Complete assessment of the risks, trends, demands, opportunities, and threats in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new players and established countries to assist them in gaining a strong foothold in the market

The key players operating in the industry are



ArcelorMittal, NSSMC, Hebei Iron and Steel Group, Baosteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel Group, Posco, Jiangsu Shagang, Tata Steel Group, Hyundai Steel Company and JFE Steel Corporation.



Based on the Product, the market is segmented into



Structural steel products

Shipbuilding

Pipes

Petrochemical Wells

Wires

Fittings

Kitchen Appliances



Based on the type, the market is segmented into



Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Tool Steel



Based on applications, the market is segmented into



Infrastructure and Construction

Equipment

Automobile Sector

Domestic and Electric Appliances

Defense



Regional analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



