Steel Market Will Grow at over 4.5% CAGR Between 2019 to 2026 : Top Key Players - ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Essar Steel, Mechel OAO, Acerinox S.A., Hyundai Steel

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Meanwhile, the shapes, sections, and angles product segment in the steel market is expected to observe a compound annual growth rate of over 4% throughout the predicted timeframe, estimates Global Market Insights, Inc. Shifting consumer preference towards lightweight components would drive the adoption of steel in electrical strips & sheets.



As for tin mill products, back in 2018, the segment generated over 3.5% revenue share and is predicted to record a promising CAGR by 2026. While axles and wheel product segment are likely to receive a significant share in the steel market owing to the mounting application in the automotive sector.



Listed below are few of the ongoing trends pioneering the steel industry:



Galvanization of steel gaining prominence-



Galvanized steel sheets are usually used in a myriad of end-use industries pertaining to its excellent corrosion resistance and high strength, as well as its ecofriendly nature. It is comparatively inexpensive than its counterparts and needs a lot less maintenance than coated steel. This aids in saving money and time on replacement and repairs.



Moreover, galvanization of steel enhances the durability of end product. Implementation of just a minimum coating thickness could improve the performance of such products, making galvanized steel sheets comparatively more reliable than its alternative.



Besides, the long-lasting characteristic of galvanized steel sheets could stimulate new demand in the market. In fact, studies show that the average life of galvanized steel as a structural material could range over 50 years in rural conditions and could span over 25 years in coastal or urban settings.



MEA emerging as a promising regional market-



Rampant expansion in the automobile industry coupled with proliferating consumer demand for high-performance vehicles could expand Middle East and Africa steel market size. Estimates claim that the market is anticipating record a 3% CAGR by 2026.



As far as North America is considered, the region controls over 12% of the global steel market share and is estimated to record noteworthy gains over the predicted period.



