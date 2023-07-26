Steel Rebar Market : Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg) and Gerdau SA (Brazil) Are Leading Players

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2023 -- The report "Steel Rebar Market by Type (Deformed and Mild), Coating Type (Plain Carbon Steel Rebar, Galvanized Steel Rebar, Epoxy-Coated Steel Rebar), Process Type, Bar Size, End-use (Infrastructure, Housing, and Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is approximated to be USD 224.5 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 317.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4%.



Major drivers influencing the growth of the steel rebar market are rapid infrastructure development, urbanization, and the growing product demand from the non-residential sector, such as oil and gas and manufacturing. However, the construction industry's vulnerability to crisis and shortage of skilled individuals, and lack of knowledge are the factors expected to restrain the market of steel rebar. The growing demand for high-grade steel rebar, strict government guidelines, and compliance by manufacturers to improve the quality of steel rebar products presents a significant market opportunity for steel rebar manufacturers. Moreover, environmental concerns due to the emission of greenhouse gases during the production of steel and high rates of overproduction by China are the major challenges for the steel rebar market.



By Process, basic oxygen steelmaking accounted for the largest share in 2021

High efficiencies in the mass production of steel rebar and superior quality finished products make Basic Oxygen Steel (BPS) a preferred process for steel rebar manufacturing. BOS is a traditional process of manufacturing steel rebar, which is costlier than the electric arc furnace process. BOS is preferred because of its high production rate, low nitrogen content, and low labor requirements.



By coating type, plain carbon steel rebar accounted for the largest share in 2021

Plain carbon steel rebar is preferable due to its low cost and durability. It is the most common type of rebar used on every size and type of project. As the name says, it is made of carbon steel and is also known as a black bar due to its carbon color. The main disadvantage is that they don't have a corrosion resistance layer, which increases the risk of being exposed to moisture and getting corroded.



The demand for steel rebar is mainly furnished by three major sectors that are infrastructure, housing, and industrial. Some of the leading companies involved in the manufacturing of steel rebar are Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Gerdau SA (Brazil), Nucor Corporation (US), Commercial Metals Company (US), Tata Steel Ltd (India), Steel Authority of India Limited (India), Mechel PAO (Russia), Steel Dynamics, Inc (US), and NLMK Group (Russia).



Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan) deals in various segments, such as steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering, chemicals, and system solutions. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication has covered the largest market share. The steelmaking and steel fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.



ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), produces blooms, rebar, billets, wire rods, sections, sheet piles, rails, and drawn wires, along with seamless and welded tubular products. ArcelorMittal offers a wide range of standard and special rebar for use in reinforced concrete structures in all possible fields of application. The company has steel manufacturing plants in 16 countries and serves its customers in 155 countries across the globe in different end-use industries such as automotive, construction, appliances, energy, transport, and machinery. ArcelorMittal is the largest steel manufacturer in North America, South America, and Europe.



Gerdau SA (Brazil), operates through Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The company engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs, wire rods, structural shapes, and iron ore. The North America Operation segment consists of rebar, bars, wire rods, and light and heavy structural shapes. The South Africa Operation segment covers rebar, bars, and drawn products. The Special Steels Operation segment comprises stainless steel, round, square, flat bars, and wire rods.