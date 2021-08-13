Steel Reel and Wooden Cable Reel Manufacturers Reel-Logix Supply Recycled Reels, Offering a Reel Recycling Program for Used Reels

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2021 -- Used wood reels can often be recycled when the initial application has left them in an 'almost new' state. Scratches, dents, and minor weathering are cosmetic issues that can be remedied as the reel is prepared for recycling, however, sometimes, heavier duty applications are better suited to steel reels. Steel reels can also be recycled. With Reel-Logix, premier wood and steel reel manufacturers based in Houston, Texas, a reel recycling program has been operating since1992, reinforcing and continuing their commitment to environmental sustainability. As stated on the website, "as a company that depends on wood and steel materials, we are conscious that the Planet is our biggest partner. We wish to make the right choices to protect the future.



For Reel-Logix Solutions, this means designing and using the most environmentally friendly products and creating new ways to reduce waste. Our goal is not only to safeguard the environment but also to provide our customers with practical, cost-effective ways to recycle their reels." Clients of Reel-Logix can request "Green Reporting" with estimated disposal cost savings and a tally of the trees saved through the recycling initiative. This is typically a report published by the directors of a company that effectively quantifies the outlay and offsets of that company's operations in relation to the environment. As an example, the report could include columns stating the number of reels received, the number of reels that were deemed recyclable, the percentage of reels that had to be scrapped, the total weight in pounds of the reels received, the cubic yards of dumpster space avoided, the number of trees saved from destruction, and the estimated disposal costs avoided.



The percentage of scrapped reels measures the volume of reels submitted for recycling that did not meet the criteria to be recycled. Some reels fail to meet the minimum requirements because flanges cannot be visibly warped or have broken boards, although boards with broken edges through one ply only are still acceptable. At least 75% of stave boards around the drum must be intact, arbor holes cannot be damaged and drive holes cannot be torn out, and the lumber must be sound, yellow to light gray in color, and without wood rot or excessive deterioration. This is an obvious consideration in terms of safety in handling and also in the protection of any product that is being spooled and transported. In addition, the reel recovery location must be geographically within 500 miles proximity to the nearest Reel-Logix recycling facilities. With such a focus on the environment, reel recycling and planning ahead to recycle not only helps the planet, but also the bottom-line of the business. Re-using resources, avoiding costly disposal costs, simplifying logistics, promoting a greener image, and maximizing storage space in a yard are all tangible benefits.



When wood reels are not adequate for a project, and a heavier duty solution is appropriate, steel cable reels are also available from Reel-Logix. Steel reels are not only favored for heavy-duty applications, they are the most durable and will not warp if the reel is to be stored for extended periods of time or shipped while exposed to the elements. Reel-Logix has been based in Houston for over 28 years, servicing Houston Reels and Texas Reels local requests, as well as the surrounding states. Reel Logix are Steel and wooden cable reel manufacturers used by over 300 satisfied companies.



About Reel-Logix Solutions

Reel-Logix Solutions is a Houston-based hybrid reel company, a steel and wooden cable reel manufacturer providing innovative reel products and cost-saving solutions to the wire and cable industry. As a leading recycler, importer, and manufacturer of steel reels, wooden reels, plywood reels, import reels, and cable reels, Reel-Logix is family-operated and has been in business for over 28 years. Proud members of the National Wooden Pallet and Container Association, their reel management services offer a one-stop for clients across Texas and the surrounding states. Lean manufacturing principles, quality checks, and audits dovetail with excellent customer service and the 24/7 commitment which can help deliver even when lead times are short. Recycled reels can be purchased at a reduced cost compared to new reels and the Eco-friendly process aligns with the commitment to clients, communities, and the environment. For Texas Reels, Houston Reels, and end-to-end reel solutions, contact Reel-Logix today.



