Steel Reel and Wooden Cable Reel Manufacturers Supply Recycled Reels, Offering a Reel Recycling Program for Used Reels

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- Used wood reels from Reel-Logix have been refurbished from previously utilized reels which were in like-new condition. The award-winning reel recycling program at Reel-Logix has been in operation since 1992, with end-users saving over 10,000 trees in that time. The advantages of recycling extend beyond a willingness to be environmentally friendly, they make economic sense too for business owners. One of the less obvious but crucial savings when recycling reels and reusing existing inventory is a saving in time. Time which would be spent disposing of old reels, finding where to take them as well as the transport, time spent on sourcing new reels and price checking all options, and time spent on labeling or branding the reels to promote and advertise the company. When reels are recycled, costs are also saved. There are no landfill costs for disposal, and the cost of the reels is evened out across many uses so the average cost per use is lowered.



These savings are tangible and can be measured. Companies that feel proud they are recycling natural resources often use that as a selling point to potential clients, who may share the belief that being environmentally responsible and proactive in recycling initiatives is good for the planet as well as for the business balance sheet. In addition to a greener image, the marketing leverage can include reports detailing how many trees have been saved and how much landfill space has not been utilized. Reels can be returned if they are in 'like new' condition with minor scuffs, dents, and signs of use. Pickup is easily arranged by calling 713-369-3139 or emailing recovery@Reel-Logix.com and the program covers several materials including empty steel reels, wood reels, or poly fiber reels and spools. Knowing that a reel may be a candidate for recycling could influence choices such as the storage location. Wood reels in particular tend to warp and deteriorate outdoors, especially in inclement weather. Returning reels for recycling by Reel-Logix can free up space in a storage yard currently occupied by old reels which are waiting to be disposed of.



Reel-Logix Solutions has a network of reel return depots and recycling centers where used reels are received and graded. Reels that are suitable to be reused are first inspected, then repaired, sanded, and painted as required. The lumber on wooden reels must be sound, which means no rotten wood and a color of yellow to light gray, with acceptable dimensions for nailed wood reels being 30"-72" diameter flanges. The equivalent dimensions are 30-180" diameter flanges on all steel reels. The reel recovery location must be within 500 miles of the nearest Reel-Logix recycling facility. Returning reels for recycling is one way to manage the disposal costs of used reels.



When wood reels are not adequate for a project, and a heavier duty solution is appropriate, steel cable reels are also available from Reel-Logix. Steel reels are not only favored for heavy-duty applications, but they are also the most durable and will not warp if the reel is to be stored for extended periods of time or shipped while exposed to the elements. Reel-Logix has been based in Houston for over 28 years, servicing Houston Reels and Texas Reels local requests, as well as the surrounding states. Reel Logix are Steel and wooden cable reel manufacturers used by over 300 satisfied companies.



About Reel-Logix Solutions

Reel-Logix Solutions is a Houston-based hybrid reel company, a steel and wooden cable reel manufacturer providing innovative reel products and cost-saving solutions to the wire and cable industry. As a leading recycler, importer, and manufacturer of steel reels, wooden reels, plywood reels, import reels, and cable reels, Reel-Logix is family-operated and has been in business for over 28 years. Proud members of the National Wooden Pallet and Container Association, their reel management services offer a one-stop for clients across Texas and the surrounding states. Lean manufacturing principles, quality checks, and audits dovetail with excellent customer service and the 24/7 commitment which can help deliver even when lead times are short. Recycled reels can be purchased at a reduced cost compared to new reels and the Eco-friendly process aligns with the commitment to clients, communities, and the environment. For Texas Reels, Houston Reels, and end-to-end reel solutions, contact Reel-Logix today.



Contact Details:



Online: https://www.reel-logix.com/

Email: sales@Reel-Logix.com

Arrange reel recycling program pickup: Call 713-369-3139 or email recovery@Reel-Logix.com

Phone: (281) 617-7444