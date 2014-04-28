Steel Seal Is Offering a 100% Lifetime Money Back Guarantee on All Head Gasket Repair Purchases

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Steel Seal is pleased to announce they are offering a 100% lifetime Money Back Guarantee on all head gasket repair purchases. The company stands behind the Steel Seal product, guaranteeing that it will repair a blown head gasket, cracked head, or block, permanently.



Customers have two choices if the product fails to repair the vehicle. Customers are able to receive a one-time replacement to re-dose their vehicle for free, or they can choose to receive a full refund for the purchase price of the product. To receive the refund, customers can send a copy of the estimate from the licensed repair facility, where the vehicle was diagnosed with a blown head gasket OR a receipt from an automotive scrap yard stating the car has been scrapped. The estimate copy can simply be emailed (info@steelseal.com), faxed (267-327-8866) or mailed to the following address: Steel Seal 2417 Welsh Rd. Ste 21 #320 Philadelphia, PA 19114.



The company also offers a return policy on the popular head gasket sealer. Customers are free to return the product to the company within 45 days of the purchase date to receive the full refund. When returning the product; it must be returned in re-saleable condition and using a traceable method. When refunding the product, please include the name and address the product was ordered under. The refund will be issued to the customer’s credit card or a check will be mailed in two weeks.



The clear liquid formula known as Steel Seal, works quickly to permanently seal cracks in the head gasket. Used by thousands of automotive repair shops throughout the United States, Steel Seal has three U.S. Government patents. The product is available in four sizes including; 4 cylinder, 6 cylinder, 8 cylinder and for a Northstar V8 engine. For more information, please call 1-800-796-7968.



About Steel Seal

Steel Seal is a product that offers a 100% Lifetime Money Back Guarantee on sealing a blown head gasket or cracked head gasket, in under an hour. The product is composed of a clear, liquid formula that seals head gaskets permanently. Since 1999, Steel Seal has been the trusted solution for over 3,000 mechanics and well over 500,000 consumers worldwide.



For more information, please visit https://www.steelseal.com/.