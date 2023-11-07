Steel Wire Market Growth, Trends and Global Forecast [2025]

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2023 -- The report "Steel Wire Market by Form (Non-rope, Rope), Type (Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel), End-use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Energy, Agriculture, Industrial), Thickness, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global steel wire market size is expected to grow from USD 93.1 billion in 2020 to USD 124.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Steel wire is extensively being used in the construction, automotive, energy, agriculture, industrial, and other end-use industries. The increasing construction & infrastructure projects support the demand for steel wire in the construction end-use industry.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Steel Wire Market"

143 market data Tables

50 Figures

200 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=267777372



Non-rope form of steel wire comprises a major share of the steel wire market in terms of value and volume.

In the non-rope form, steel wires are used in a wide range of applications such as wire for tires, hoses, galvanized wires and strands, ACSR strands, and armoring of conductor cables, springs, fasteners, clips, staples, mesh, fencing, screws, nails, barbed wires, chains, etc. Steel wire finds wide applications in the construction industry, including steel fiber in concrete and prestressed steel wire in the prestressed concrete structure; It also finds applications in the automotive industry.



The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decline in industrial activities in the first half of 2020 across the globe. It resulted in reduced demand for steel wire from various end-use industries. The market for the non-rope form of the steel wire segment is expected to decline by 6.7% in terms of volume in 2020 compared with the previous year.



The carbon stell type accounts for the largest market share in the global steel wire market during the forecasted period in terms of value and volume

Carbon steel is the largest type of steel used for manuafturing steel wire. The carbon steel wire gives high strength and it is used in a wide range of applications such as for tires, cords, hoses, galvanized wires and strands, ACSR strands and armoring of conductor cables, fencing, springs, fasteners, clips, staples, mesh, screws, nails, barbed wires, chains, and steel fibers in concrete. The wide applications and acceptance of carbon steel wires is expected to drive the demand during the forecasted period. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in reduced demand for steel wires from major applications such as construction reinforcement and ACSR strands. These factors are expected to reduce the demand for carbon steel wire in 2020. The steel wire consumption is expected to recover post the pandemic.



The construction end-use industry accounted for the largest market share in the global steel wire market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume.

The construction end-use industry holds the dominant market share in the global steel wire market, both in terms of value and volume. The construction industry has increased demand for steel wire in prestressed concrete applications as it reduces the construction time and concrete material requirement. The demand for steel wires from construction end-use is expected to decline in 2020 due to halts in construction projects in the first half of 2020. Also, major manufacturers temporarily closed their plants during the lockdown. The demand is expected to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=267777372



APAC is expected to account for the largest market share in the steel wire market during the forecast period.

APAC accounts for the biggest share of the global steel wire market. The construction and automotive end-use industry are major consumers of steel wire in the region. The region is home to some of the major steel wire manufacturers such as Kobe Steel, Tata Steel, and Nippon Steel. Moreover, the China is a manufacturing hub of various commercial, military, and passenger automotive vehicles. Europe is the second major consumer of steel wire construction; automotive and energy are the major industries fueling the growth of the steel wire market in this region.



The key players in the steel wire market include ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Nippon Steel (Japan), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), TATA Steel Limited (India) and Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan), are some of the key players in the steel wire market. JSW Steel Ltd. (India), Bekaert SA (Belgium), The Heico Companies (United States), Ferrier Nord (Italy) and Byelorussian Steel Works (Belarus), and among others. These companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the steel wire market. These players have taken different organic and inorganic developmental strategies over the past five years.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com