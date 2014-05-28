Steelband Lovers Unite! The Producers of Pan! Our Music Odyssey Seek Funding Support via Indiegogo for Their New Transmedia Project

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Our project aim at promoting the steelband movement internationally with an 80 min docufiction on reenacted stories of this genesis of the steelband movement to its global propagation.



Between 1939 and 1945, during World War II, developed nations savaged one another: the planet was on fire. In Trinidad & Tobago, underprivileged urban gangs stole oil drums & create a new musical instrument.



PAN is born !



Immediately steelbands mushroomed in every corner of the planet. Still, Trinidad remains the Mecca, where each year philharmonic orchestras of over 100 musicians, many coming from all countries of the world, compete for the greatest Pan event: the Panorama.



This film is the story of men and women who staked all on their art; of French, Japanese and Americans, whose passion and daring has drawn them to the world championships. It is a global human adventure out of the ordinary.



Their stories are interlaced with reenactments of the rags-to-riches tale of the steelband movement, which was born into poverty and violence but climbed to the highest levels of social and artistic acceptance transcending gang violence into peacefull musical rivalry.



The Producers of Pan! Our Music Odyssey have been working tirelessly on this film for more than 3 years and they are almost complete. Now need help in getting the film and its message to the world.



In order to have this film seen by as many people as possible, the team needs to raise $50,000USD (approx 36,000 EUR) to cover some of the costs to be ready for the first screening at the TV market at Sunnyside on 26th June at La Rochelle (France).



Contributions made to this campaign pays for:



- Post production in its final stages

- A new updated trailer for promotion

- Mastering a digital cinema package (needed for theater screenings)

- The promotional package (poster, ads etc…)

- The venue of Trinidadian panmen for this screening in France, including the legendary composer/soloist Ray Holman.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1jDJZWt