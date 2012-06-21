Qoiza Brings Consumer Engagement Opportunities to Brands Through New Mobile and Social Applications

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Qoiza, a free mobile application for consumers to share their favorite products and brands with their network, is now available in the Apple App Store for iPhone download. In addition to the free mobile application for consumers, Qoiza provides analytics and marketing tools for brands to more effectively engage, understand and reward their constituents through targeted programs.



Together, the consumer and enterprise elements form a Qoiza platform that enables brands and retailers to reward customers not just for their purchases, but for their advocacy: sharing and recommending products, referring friends, acquiring followers, posting on Facebook, uploading content, and more. Its unique ability to seamlessly digest and analyze all forms of online user engagement data into actionable reporting is invaluable to brand marketers who are expected to spend $5 billion on social marketing programs by 2016.



“In creating the ultimate destination for all the great products in people's lives, we approach the consumer-brand engagement equation from both sides simultaneously,” said Liron Shaked, Co-Founder at Qoiza. “For the consumer, the Qoiza application creates an open forum to share and discover new products using a gamification model that’s not only fun, but rewards engagement. And for the brands, it builds loyalty and creates strong consumer advocates to help broaden market penetration while also delivering key insights into consumer behaviors and preferences.”



TheQoiza application is launching with the company’s first corporate partner, SteelSeries, a leading global manufacturer of premium-quality gaming peripherals. Theloyalty campaign entitled “Score Out Loud” will reward members of the SteelSeries Facebook community that download and use the Qoiza application to follow, comment, and share stories and photos about SteelSeries products. The month-long campaign will name four weekly winners as recipients of the SteelSeries Siberia V2Gaming Headsetand will award the top overall scorer with The New iPad.



“We value our customers and our Facebook community; they help to sculpt and define our brand as well as provide a voice in new product designsand features,” said Kim Rom, SteelSeries CMO. “We’re always in search of new and creative ways to not only engage with and reward our customers, but to also gain some actionable data about how those loyalties were formed and how we can create new programs to execute on that information. Qoiza gives us that ability and insight as well as a new vehicle where we canengage and reward them.”



About Qoiza

Qoiza is a mobile application for consumers to share their favorite products and brands with their network. The company provides analytics and marketing tools for brands to more effectively engage, understand and reward their constituents through targeted programs. Please visit http://www.qoiza.com



About SteelSeries

SteelSeries is a leading manufacturer of gaming peripherals and accessories, including headsets, keyboards, mice, software and gaming surfaces. SteelSeries has been on the forefront of professional gaming gear since its inception in 2001, thanks to continued innovationand product development in cooperation with leading professional gamers. All SteelSeries products are developed in cooperation with professional gamers to ensure optimum performance and durability. SteelSeries supports the growth of competitive gaming and electronic sports through professional team sponsorships and community support all over the world. For more information, please visit http://www.SteelSeries.com.