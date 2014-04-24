Steer Growth UK Nutraceuticals Industry Outlook to 2017 - Increasing Demand from Young Population

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"The UK Nutraceuticals Industry Outlook to 2017 - Increasing Demand from Young Population to Steer Growth". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



The present report on “The UK Nutraceuticals Industry Outlook to 2017 - Increasing Demand from Young Population to Steer Growth” gives a comprehensive analysis of the industry past, present and future outlook. It provides a detailed analysis of the industry covering various aspects including market size in terms of revenues and market segmentation on the basis of major types such as dietary supplements and functional food and beverages. The report also discuss, the sub-segments of the industry, ongoing trends and developments, government regulations and contribution of major players operating in the industry. The future projections are included to provide an insight on the prospects in the UK nutraceuticals industry.



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The UK is ranked as the third largest economy in Europe in 2012 and witnessed significant changes in the consumer market over the span of 2006-2012. The impact of these activities has also been witnessed on the nutraceuticals market in the UK, which has advanced at a gradual pace over the past seven years. Revenues from the UK formed a ~% share of the global nutraceuticals industry in 2012. The overall nutraceuticals market in the UK is in growing stage, with wide acceptability of functional food and beverages being noticed in the last few years. An increasing proportion of population is gaining interest in products and services which promise to enhance health and wellness in different ways. The growing consumer knowledge about personal health and diet-related effects has further contributed to this ongoing trend, which has greatly benefitted the nutraceuticals industry in the country.



Functional food and beverages have received wide acceptance in the UK over the years with a growing awareness about their potential benefits. People have been observed to seek food products enriched with added vitamins, minerals and other health-oriented ingredients. The drive towards maintaining a healthy dietary regime in the country has also been receiving impetus by an escalating percentage of the aged population. This segment of the population have been adopting preventative health measures such as including nutritional supplements in their diets with a view of retaining fitness and health.



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The market for dietary supplements in the UK is advanced with vitamin supplements accounting for the majority of sales over the years. The sales of dietary supplements in different countries in the UK have witnessed a slowdown in recent years, adversely affected by the cautious consumer spending and resulting lowered consumption levels. This category of nutraceuticals has been hard-hit by the recessionary environment prevailing in the European region over the years. However, the dietary supplement market still continues to thrive owing to a sustained demand from the upper class populace that considers nutritional supplements as an integral part of their dietary regime.



The growing awareness of diet, health and well-being amongst the masses is anticipated to further the access to a safer and more varied diet, which would include nutraceuticals products. In the next five years (2013-2017), the nutraceuticals market is estimated to cover revenues worth USD million, advancing at a CAGR of 5.2%.



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Key Topics Covered in the Report:



The market size of the UK nutraceuticals industry, functional food and beverages and dietary supplements markets on the basis of revenues.

Market segmentation of the UK Nutraceuticals industry on the basis of types of products

Market segmentation of the Functional food and beverages on the basis of product form and distribution

Market Size and segmentation of functional food and functional beverage market

Market segmentation of Dietary Supplements by Nutrients

Government Rules and Regulations

Trends and Developments prevailing in the functional food & beverages and dietary supplements market

Competitive landscape, market shares and detailed company profiles of the major players in the functional food and beverages market

Future outlook and projections of the UK functional food & beverages, dietary supplements markets and overall nutraceuticals industry on the basis of revenues



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