Stefano Abate Taxi Boat Makes Lake Garda Easily Accessible to All Travelers

Lake Garda, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Stefano Abate Taxi Boat, is making travel to the towns along Lake Garda more easily accessible for all travelers by providing both guided tours as well as customized trips to points of interest in the Lake Garda area. Whether one is a local resident or an international tourist, the taxi service literally places the lake at the traveler’s disposal by making it fast, easy and convenient for travelers to escape the heat and delays that can occur when stalled in traditional road and automobile traffic. With this taxi service it is now easy to get to the most popular destinations in and around Lake Garda.



Stefano Abate Taxi Boat provides full guided tours for half day (4 to 5 hours) and full day (8 hours) excursions as well as being available for hire for shorter trips and customized stops on Lake Garda. Towns that can be visited along some of the most popular travel routes include Sirmione, Manerba, Island Borghese, Salò, Parco Alto Garda Bresciano, Punta San Viglio, Gargnano, Limone, Malcesine, Torri Del Benaco, and Garda. The taxi service makes it easy for travelers to visit and enjoy the area as though they are a native resident rather than just a tourist as many area businesses offer special deals and discounts to travelers through the taxi service and the service provides information and transit about the area’s most culturally significant and historically important destinations on Lake Garda.



Just a small sample of the dozens of points of interest that the taxi service can open up to travelers include the "Grotte di Catullo," which is one of the most prominent Roman villas in all of the north of Italy, the ancient Boiola hot springs that are famed for their healing waters, one of the most well-preserved castles in all of Italy, the Scaliger Castle, which offers a prime example of what is known as the lake fortification, as well as breath-taking views from the historically significant "Manerba Rock, " and the singularly exquisite Baia delle Sirene.



To learn more about how this taxi service can make traveling anywhere in the Lake Garda area more pleasant and convenient, please visit the company’s website at http://taxiboatlakegarda.com , where visitors can chose from Italian, English or German translations of the website.



About Stefano Abate Taxi Boat

Stefano Abate Taxi Boat is a leading Italian provider of tours and water boat taxi service all across the Lake Garda area. Whether it’s a short trip into town, or a full day of travel, the company is pleased to provide experienced guided tours and transportation in and around the towns and sites along Lake Garda.



Contact Information:

Stefano Abate Taxi Boat

Telephone: +39 339 2790494

Email: taxiboatsirmione@gmail.com

[P.IVA 03429510989]