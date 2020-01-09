"Steff's Watches," New Premium Timepieces, Now on Kickstarter!

Neuchâtel, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- A beautiful piece of art on the wrist, each watch is personalized to give it a unique style and design. Boasting originality, the watches' artistic and personalized designs make them stand apart in ways other than hardware. Crafted using techniques from an association of watchmakers from La Chaux-de-Fonds (Neuchâtel, Switzerland), the mechanisms in each watch are finely tuned for a high-quality experience.



Constructed with care and perfection, wearers enjoy a durable timepiece that lasts for decades. Expected to be featured in upcoming exhibitions and trade shows, the watches will make the perfect addition to any modern wardrobe as a fashionable piece of art. Several ranges are expected to become available, making Steff's Watches suitable for a variety of settings that include at home, in the office, or on the go. Attracting the attention of passersby for their designs and styles, these timepieces tell time with rich and personalized artistic taste.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support designing and manufacturing Steff's Watches, the personalization of each design, and the designer's travel abroad to retail early models. Expected to be released in early April and May 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/stefffdeneuch/les-montres-de-steff



Supporters around the world can support Steff's Watches by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as CHF 1. But for a pledge of CHF 5 or more, receive added rewards that may include a thank you postcard or personalized watch. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the campaign page.



About Steff's Watches

Steff's Watches are personalized timepieces of the highest quality, handcrafted in Switzerland using finely tuned watchmaking techniques.



Contact



Contact Person: Stephanie Niklaus

Company: Les montres de Steff

City: Les Ponts-de-Martel

State: Neuchâtel

Country: Switzerland

Phone: 0041793873352

Email: niklausstephanie@nikita-75.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/stefffdeneuch/les-montres-de-steff?ref=477l5z