Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $1.18 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 31, 2011 to over $1.16 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 28, 2012 and that its Net Income for the respective time periods fell from $48.75 million to $19.83 million.



Then on November 6, 2012, Stein Mart, Inc. announced that it had determined that its earnings release that was scheduled to be issued on November 15, 2012 will be delayed. Then on November 9, 2012, Stein Mart, Inc announced that on November 6, 2012, the Board of Directors of Stein Mart, Inc., based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and in consultation with management, concluded that because of errors identified in the Company’s previously issued financial statements the Company will restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2009, 2010 and 2011, its quarterly data for the first quarter of 2012 and for all quarters in 2010 and 2011, as well as its selected financial data for the relevant periods.



Shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) declined to as low as $6.75 per share on November 12, 2012.



