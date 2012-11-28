Steiner Sports Hosting Sports Memorabilia Contest on Pinterest

New Rochelle, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Established in 1987, Steiner Sports is a leader in autographed sports memorabilia. Pinterest, although much younger than Steiner Sports, is also an industry leader, albeit in the social networking industry, with estimates of almost 25 million unique visitors each month. According to Brittany Borchardt of Steiner Sports, "When one wants to draw attention to their business, Pinterest is the place to do so which is why we are hosting a Pinterest contest in which participants may win autographed sports memorabilia."



"With the holiday season upon us, sports collectibles will be a hot item on many Christmas lists. Begin following SteinerSports on Pinterest and have the opportunity to win either a Mariano Rivera signed baseball or one of nine authentic, autographed photos," Ms. Borchardt explains. "Once a user begins following SteinerSports on Pinterest, entering this contest is very easy."



Each user needs to create a Pinterest board titled 'Steiner Sports Memorabilia Giveaway'. Once this step has been completed, the 'Pin to Win' image must be pinned to this board. This allows users to begin pinning their favorite items from Steiner Sports to share with their followers. Pinners may also share these items on Facebook and Twitter. "It's a great way to let friends and family know what one would like to receive for the holidays this year," Ms. Borchardt goes on to say.



Ten Steiner Sports items must be pinned to this board and each must contain #steinersports in the description. Once this board has been completed, the link to the finished board is sent to prizes@steinersports.com. All entries must be received by December 5th to be eligible for prizes. "Head to Pinterest today and set up a Steiner Sports board. Ten lucky winners will walk away with great prizes. Each board that meets the above requirements has the opportunity to win," Ms. Borchardt continues.



Items one may wish to pin include helmets, lithographs, balls, sports cards, game used equipment and programs. Steiner Sports offers signed sports collectibles, unsigned items and game used pieces for basketball, baseball, hockey and football. Display cases are also offered along with an elite collection. "The elite collection offers items from the hottest players in the sports world. Look into elite experiences also as Steiner Sports provides access to corporate dinners, meet and greets, clinics and more," Ms. Borchardt states. "Pin an elite item onto the Steiner Sports board being created and it just may be under the tree this holiday season."



About Steiner Sports:

