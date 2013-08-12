Stelara (Psoriasis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 - New Market Study Published

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Stelara (Psoriasis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". There are no long-term effective therapies for Psoriasis (PsO), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that biologics are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of their immunosuppressant nature and lack of understanding as to their exact mechanism of action.
Janssen Biotech/J&J markets Stelara for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe PsO. As a first-in-class therapy specifically for the treatment of PsO, Stelara is considered to be a second- and third-line therapy after Enbrel and Humira, and sometimes after Remicade. However, over the coming years, KOLs expect its use to continue to increase and for it to be used as earlier lines of therapy. Stelara is a human IgG1 mAb that simultaneously targets the common p40 subunit of IL-12/IL-23 cytokines, which are implicated in PsO.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Overview of Psoriasis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Stelara including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Stelara for the top 7 countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Psoriasis.
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Stelara performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Stelara from 2012 to 2022 in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.
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