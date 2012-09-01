Stella & Dot Jewelry Trunk Show Exceeded Expectations in Minnesota for Meredith Dedolph

Silver Spring, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2012 -- “I love the fashion, the flexibility, the fun, and being a part of this amazing community of designer products for women”, said Meredith. “Selling on-line and doing in-home Trunk Shows is also a great way to meet new friends who enjoy affordable fashion. Everyone is always amazed that they can get the same jewelry as some of the hottest stars in Hollywood or seen in Glamour, Instyle, and Vogue Magazines. With half of the Stella & Dot line being under $50, there’s always something for everyone.”



From Stella & Dots’ humble beginnings in the home of CEO and Founder, Jessica Herrin, to the over $100 million in sales today, Stella & Dot sets the bar for the home based businesses of today’s modern woman. As endorsed by CNBC's personal finance correspondent, Sharon Epperson, Stella & Dot’s innovative social shopping concept brings together the best of ecommerce, social media, and personal service by offering you a personal stylist to show you accessories to update your wardrobe in the comfort of your own home.



About Stella and Dot

Stella and Dot, an Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Company, is a San Francisco based social selling company that creates flexible entrepreneurial opportunities for women. Their boutique-style jewelry and accessories line is available exclusively through in-home Trunk Shows by Independent Stylists and online. The one of a kind collections are designed by celebrated New York designers and featured in Gossip Girl, In Style and Lucky Magazine as well as on the wrists and necklines of today's hottest celebrities. The Today Show, Wall Street Journal and The New York Times have praised Stella & Dot for an innovative social shopping concept which brings together the best of ecommerce, social media, and to create home based businesses for today's modern woman.