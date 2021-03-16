Stella Maris Productions Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Inspiring Documentary Film!

Mandeville, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- David Michael Warren is an award-winning American film director and writer, and he is one of the founders of Stella Maris Productions, LLC, which is a Louisiana based production company that helps people and brands tell their stories through original, inspiring media content. Moreover, David has proudly announced the launch of his upcoming documentary film titled 'A Place at the Table', which is all about African-Americans on the path to sainthood in the Catholic Church.



"There are formally recognized African Saints and American Saints, but there are no formally recognized African-American Saints, but that could soon change." Said David Warren, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "There are six incredible men and women who are on the path to Canonization, and the Catholic Church is starting to recognize their impact and may soon name any or all of them Saints." He added. To introduce this documentary project to the world, Stella Maris Productions has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and the campaign is already getting a great response.



The film will offer a biographical look at all six individuals on the path to Sainthood including, Venerable Pierre Toussaint, Servant of God Mother Mary Elizabeht Lange, Venerable Henriette Delille, Venerable Fr. Augustus Tolton, Servant of God Julia Greeley, and Servant of God Sr. Thea Bowman.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/davidmichaelwarren/a-place-at-the-table and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 12,000 and due to the overwhelming response of the backing community, the campaign has already exceeded this campaign goal. Furthermore, the production company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



