Stella's Voice Announces Available Public Speaking Engagements

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Stella’s Voice, an organization with a 20 year history of helping orphans in Moldova, has announced that it has openings for public speaking engagements available. Communities and organizations that are interested in inviting Stella’s Voice to share its stories of hope and redemption can contact Stella’s Voice for information about availability and arrangements. Click on the link for more information on human trafficking facts.



“Certainly people respond to images and video showing the impact of human trafficking, slavery and the other atrocities that so many of these children experience,” explains [CONTACT NAME, TITLE]. “However, nothing compares to meeting the children, hearing their stories first-hand, and seeing how far they have come through the help of organizations like ours and the contributions of our sponsors.”



Stella’s Voice is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the world about the truths of human trafficking, as well as how it affects children. The organization raises funds to assist orphans and serves as an active force in bringing the plight of Moldova’s orphans to light. For more information, visit http://www.stellasvoice.org.



About Stella’s Voice

An outreach of Philip Cameron Ministries, Stella's Voice has for over 20 years been involved with a variety of anti-trafficking activities in the former Communist nation Moldova, the poorest country in Eastern Europe. The outreach runs Stella's House, a home for orphaned girls, and Simon's House, a home for orphaned boys; it also maintains the Providence House ministry and Speranta Church, the latter founded by the residents of Stella's House.