Stella's Voice Announces Stella's Voice on Campus

02/20/2013 -- Stella's Voice, an organization with a 20-year history of helping orphans in Moldova, has announced the launch of Stella's Voice on Campus. The initiative is designed to help students on campuses across the country learn more about human trafficking and its impact, and what they can do to help. The organization's ultimate goal is to get Stella's Voice chapters started on college and high school campuses around the country to raise awareness and build support.



“So many of the victims of human trafficking are young adults and children,” explains company spokesperson, “so this is a fight that hits close to home for students of all ages. Stella’s Voice on Campus will help raise awareness and gather support for such an important cause.”



Stella’s Voice on Campus helps teens and young adults discover the various ways that the can make a difference, and contributions of every size are helpful. From material donations of clothing and goods to financial contributions to the power of prayer and support, Stella’s Voice on Campus empowers students to make a difference in the fight against human trafficking.



For more information about Stella’s Voice and how to help, visit http://www.stellasvoice.org. For more information about Stella’s Voice on Campus, visit http://stellasvoiceoncampus.org.



About Stella’s Voice

An outreach of Philip Cameron Ministries, Stella's Voice has for over 20 years been involved with a variety of anti-human slavery activities in the former Communist nation Moldova, the poorest country in Eastern Europe. The outreach runs Stella's House, a home for orphaned girls, and Simon's House, a home for orphaned boys; it also maintains the Providence House ministry and Speranta Church, the latter founded by the residents of Stella's House.