Stellify Doesn't Hide Behind Their Latest Album, Live at the 100 Club

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- For a full, bold and jam-worthy blues rock sound, fans have come to the right place. Straight out of the London rock ‘n’ roll scene, blues rock purveyors Stellify are armed with their latest recording effort, Live at the 100 Club, and their track “Hide” is featured on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5<.



Stellify is comprised of four members: James Howlett on lead vocals, guitar and songwriting, Richard Costello on backing vocals, lead guitar and songwriting, Carlos Dittbom on bass and Daniel Perez Iriondo on drums and percussion. They all come from a variety of musical backgrounds, ranging from jazz to hip-hop, though their sound is solidly rooted in blues and rock ‘n’ roll.



Some of these influences include The Rolling Stones, Muddy Waters, Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and The Black Keys, among others. As for songwriting inspiration, it generally comes at will, as they never really sit down with a specific subject matter in mind. They opt instead to let their subconscious take the reins and allow the melodies and chord progressions to find themselves.



These influences and inspirations meld together to form a cohesive blues rock sound that is most often compared to The Band of Skulls, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and The Black Keys. Also, James’ vocals have often been compared to Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam. It is this sound that has propelled them to the quarter finals in a battle of the bands from one of the highest-rated online radio stations, TBFM Online.



Over the years, Stellify has released a number of self-published recordings, starting with their debut EP, The Exhale (2012). They followed up this EP with two singles, “The Rebel” (2013) and “Hide” (2013). Both singles were recorded and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Dave Pemberto, who has worked with such artists as Kasabien, Paul Weller, The Prodigy and Kinobie, and whom they consider to be an essential part of their sound. The group officially released “Hide” with a radio PR campaign in the UK starting May 14th.



They are now releasing their latest effort, Live at the 100 Club(2014), which they played and recorded in December 2013. They consider this their proudest moment as a band as they performed not only at an iconic venue but for an almost sold-out crowd and at the top of their game live. They deem it to be a milestone in terms of their live performances and are prepared to share that moment with fans across the globe on this album.



Stellify’s single “Hide” is featured on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5, which is a collection of international independent talent who WiFi PR hopes to put on the radar of music lovers and industry movers and shakers the world over. Released at Coachella, the digital mixtape was handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more free download copies are now available on the ndie Anthems Bandcamp website for a limited time.



Stellify’s music is available on Bandcamp, iTunes and ReverbNation. Fans can also stream Stellify's tracks on Spotify.



Stellify have released a promo of their album, Live at the 100 Club, on their YouTube channel as well as videos for their single “Hide” from the album and for their other single, “The Rebel.”



About Stellify Music

The Exhale EP (2012)

“The Rebel” Single (2013)

“Hide” Single (2013)

Live at the 100 Club (2014)



Website: http://www.stellifyband.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellifyBand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_STELLIFY

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC913rbRNjSbnaQe8CnJvYrg

ReverbNation: http://www.reverbnation.com/stellify

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/stellify

Bandcamp: http://stellify.bandcamp.com/



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.