Stem Cell Assay Market Boost Demands to Grow at a CAGR of 19.9% by 2030 : Players Merck, GE Healthcare, Merck, Cell BioLabs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The global stem cell assay market was valued at over US$ 450.0 Mn. in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2030.The major factors driving the growth of the market includes increasing burden of chronic diseases, growing investment in R&D, and technological developments in biotech and pharmaceutical industry.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Isolation & Purification segment is readjusted to a revised to CAGR value for the next 7-year period.



Major Players in the market focusing on R&D



Key players operating in the global stem cell assay market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Techne Corporation, Hemogenix, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cellular Dynamics International Inc., and Cell Biolabs Inc.



Increasing burden of chronic diseases to boost the market growth



Increasing global burden of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others are projected to be the major factors leading to the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, number of patients suffering from type I and type II diabetes was estimated to be over 422 million. Moreover, the disease is expected to be the seventh largest cause of death by 2030.



According to American Cancer Society, in 2017, there were over 1.6 million new cancer cases in the U.S. Hence, there exists a need for developing new treatment methods which have led to the rise in approvals of clinical trials for the stem cell based therapies.



Stem cells to be the future of regenerative medicine



Stem cells possess the regenerative quality which has been utilized for the treatment of various diseases such as diabetes. Recently in 2018, Scientists at Cincinnati Children Center for Stem Cell and Organoid Medicine (CuSTOM) have artificially grown esophagus tissues in the research laboratory using the pluripotent stem cells. These lab grown esophagi are expected to help treat a range of condition including gastro esophageal reflux disease, esophageal cancer, esophageal atresia, esophageal achalasia and various others



Segmentation Covered By:



By Product & Service -

1.Instruments,

2.Kits



By Cell Type -

1.Adult Stem Cells,

2.Human Embryonic Stem Cells



By Application -

1.Regenerative Medicine,

2.Drug Discovery,

3.Clinical Research



By Type -

1.Cell Identification,

2.Viability,

3.Proliferation Assay



High cost of Stem cell therapy to restrict the market growth



Stem cell transplantation is expensive as being the multiple step process which includes isolating adult stem cells, diagnosis, re-administering, and post treatment care with follow-ups. Moreover, the high initial investment due to the high cost of instrument used in developing stem cell therapy is the major factors restricting the growth of the market. Moreover, not all costs associated with the treatment are allocated at the time of practice, hidden costs including the graft versus host disease, reaction to treatment, or disability resulting from the treatment can lead to more costs and additional treatments.



3.ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4.MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

1.Overview

2.Drivers

3.Barriers/Challenges

4.Opportunities



In the end, Stem Cell Assay Market Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



