Stem Cell Assay Market by Top Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies Grow at a 19.9% CAGR

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Stem Cell Assay Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report the global stem cell assay market was valued at over US$ 450.0 Mn. in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2030.



Increasing burden of chronic diseases to boost the market growth



Increasing global burden of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others are projected to be the major factors leading to the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, number of patients suffering from type I and type II diabetes was estimated to be over 422 million. Moreover, the disease is expected to be the seventh largest cause of death by 2030.



Get Sample Copy with TOC to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/8



Major Players in the market focusing on R&D



Key players operating in the global stem cell assay market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Techne Corporation, Hemogenix, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cellular Dynamics International Inc., and Cell Biolabs Inc



Stem cells possess the regenerative quality which has been utilized for the treatment of various diseases such as diabetes. Recently in 2018, Scientists at Cincinnati Children Center for Stem Cell and Organoid Medicine (CuSTOM) have artificially grown esophagus tissues in the research laboratory using the pluripotent stem cells. These lab grown esophagi are expected to help treat a range of condition including gastro esophageal reflux disease, esophageal cancer, esophageal atresia, esophageal achalasia and various others



Table of Contents



1. INTRODUCTION

1. Market Definition

2. Market Ecosystem

1. Market Classification

2. Geographic Scope

3. Years Considered for the Study

1. Historical Years – 2016 & 2017

2. Base Year – 2018

3. Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

3. Currency Used for the Study

4. Report Beneficiary List



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

1. Secondary Sources

2. Primary Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

1. Bottoms Up Approach

2. Top Down Approach

5. Data Validation and Triangulation

1. Market Forecasting Model

2. Limitations of the Study

3. Assumptions of the Study



3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

1. Overview

2. Drivers

3. Barriers/Challenges

4. Opportunities



Buy this report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/8



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com