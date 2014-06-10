Stem Cell Therapy Market (CVS, Wound Healing, Musculoskeletal, Eye, & Immune System) Worth $330 Million in 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The report “Stem Cell Therapy Market by Treatment Mode (Autologous & Allogeneic), Therapeutic Applications (CNS, CVS, GIT, Wound Healing, Musculoskeletal, Eye, & Immune System) - Regulatory Landscape, Pipeline Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2020” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Browse 57 market data tables 32 figures spread through 196 Slides and in-depth TOC on “Stem Cell Therapy Market”

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/stem-cell-technologies-and-global-market-48.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The global stem cell therapy market is expected to reach $330 million by 2020, at a CAGR of 39.5% from 2015 to 2020. The global market on the basis of the mode of treatment is segmented into allogeneic and autologous stem cell therapy. The allogeneic stem cell therapy is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2015, and is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR than autologous therapies from 2015 to 2020. Based on the therapeutic applications, the global market is segmented into eye diseases, metabolic diseases, GIT diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, immune system diseases, CNS diseases, CVS diseases, wounds and injuries, and others.



Inquiry Before Buying: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=48



Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2015, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the RoW (Rest of the World). The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period, owing to factors such as presence of huge patient population base, increasing regulatory support through favorable government policies, strong product pipelines of stem cell therapies, and rising licensing activities.



Buy Now: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=48



Major players such as Mesoblast Ltd. (Australia), Aastrom Biosciences Inc. (U.S.), Celgene Corporation (U.S.), and StemCells, Inc.(U.S.) are adopting several growth strategies such as new product approvals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions in order to keep pace with the evolving industry trends.



Browse related reports:

Cell Analysis Market by Instruments (Flow Cytometer, Microscope, Microfluidics, QPCR), Consumables, Application (Cell Identification, Cell Viability, Cell Proliferation, Cytology, Signal Transduction, Single Cell Analysis) - Global Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-analysis-market-157543946.html



Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market (2012 – 2017) - (Neurodegenerative, Cardiovascular, Cancer & Autoimmune, Skin and Infectious Diseases)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/autologous-cell-therapy-market-837.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, healthcare IT, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market- research/healthcare/pharmaceuticals

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets