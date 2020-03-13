Stem Cell Therapy Market Emerging Technological Advancement, Future Scope and Business Growth 2030 - Osiris, MEDIPOST, Anterogen

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Stem cells are cells which have ability to differentiate into various types of other cells and ultimately form organs or tissues. Stem cells are mainly of two type embryonic stem cells and adult stem cells. Over the years many researchers have carried out studies to evaluate the true potential of stem cells leading to various applications in the field of organ regeneration, genetic diseases treatment, oncology and cell therapy in damaged cells.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Stem Cell Therapy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report The global stem cell therapy market was valued at over US$ 103 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2030. The major factors driving the growth of the market includes increasing burden of chronic diseases, growing investment in R&D, and technological developments in biotech and pharmaceutical industry.



Major Key Players of the Stem Cell Therapy Market are:

Osiris, MEDIPOST, Anterogen, PHARMICELL Co., Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l, .JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., NuVasive, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc , and AlloSource



Increasing global burden of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others are projected to be the major factors leading to the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, number of patients suffering from type I and type II diabetes was estimated to be over 422 million. Moreover, the disease is expected to be the seventh largest cause of death by 2030. According to American Cancer Society, in 2017, there were over 1.6 million new cancer cases in the U.S. Hence, there exists a need for developing new treatment methods which have led to the rise in approvals of clinical trials for the stem cell based therapies.



Stem cells possess the regenerative quality which has been utilized for the treatment of various diseases such as diabetes. Recently in 2018, Scientists at Cincinnati Children's Center for Stem Cell and Organoid Medicine (CuSTOM) have artificially grown esophagus tissues in the research laboratory using the pluripotent stem cells. These lab grown esophagi are expected to help treat a range of condition including gastro esophageal reflux disease, esophageal cancer, esophageal atresia, esophageal achalasia and various others.



Major Types of Stem Cell Therapy covered are:

Allogeneic

Autologous



Major Applications of Stem Cell Therapy covered are:

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Wounds and Injuries

Surgeries



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Stem Cell Therapy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the Stem Cell Therapy market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global Stem Cell Therapy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the Stem Cell Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Stem Cell Therapy Market Size

2.2 Stem Cell Therapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Stem Cell Therapy Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Stem Cell Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Stem Cell Therapy Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Stem Cell Therapy Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Stem Cell Therapy Sales by Product

4.2 Global Stem Cell Therapy Revenue by Product

4.3 Stem Cell Therapy Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Stem Cell Therapy Breakdown Data by End User



