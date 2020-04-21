Stem Cell Therapy Market Growing Demand Analysis and Trends in Impact of COVID-19 by 2030 - Osiris, MEDIPOST, Anterogen, PHARMICELL

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Stem Cell Therapy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report The global stem cell therapy market was valued at over US$ 103 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2030.



Stem cells are the homogenous cells that are capable of regeneration, proliferation, and converting into different cells, producing several tissues. Embryonic and adults are the two categories of stem cells. They are present in every human body for developing tissues required by the body. They are important for the growth and development, repair, and maintenance of bones, brain, muscles, skin, blood, and other organs. Stem cells comprise an indispensable part of our body since they are required from early stages of life till the end.



Top Manufacturer:



Key players operating in the global stem cell Therapy market are Osiris, MEDIPOST, Anterogen, PHARMICELL Co., Ltd, Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l.JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., NuVasive, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc , and AlloSource



Growing research and development activities in the domain is expected to cure several severe disorders in the forthcoming years. Research activities in stem cell therapy holds abundant promise for the introduction of new therapies for serious injuries and diseases. Its scope has expanded in the past years owing to improvements in stem cell study. Researchers have been studying the domain thoroughly to understand the possibilities for benefitting the body for longer time.



Stem cells to be the future of regenerative medicine



Stem cells possess the regenerative quality which has been utilized for the treatment of various diseases such as diabetes. Recently in 2018, Scientists at Cincinnati Children's Center for Stem Cell and Organoid Medicine (CuSTOM) have artificially grown esophagus tissues in the research laboratory using the pluripotent stem cells. These lab grown esophagi are expected to help treat a range of condition including gastro esophageal reflux disease, esophageal cancer, esophageal atresia, esophageal achalasia and various others.



