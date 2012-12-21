Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Stem Cell Therapy Market in Asia-Pacific to 2018 Commercialization Supported by Favorable Government Policies, Strong Pipeline and Increased Licensing Activity



GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research Stem Cell Therapy Market in Asia-Pacific to 2018 Commercialization Supported by Favorable Government Policies, Strong Pipeline and Increased Licensing Activity. The report provides an in-depth analysis on stem cell research and development in India, China, Japan, South-Korea and Singapore. The report market analysis and forecasts for CABG, LSCT, Type 1 DM, Type 2 DM, Hearticellgram, Cerecellgram, Cartistem and Cupistem. The report also provides information on trends and pipelines. In addition to this, the report covers market drivers and challenges for stem cell research market.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



GBI Research analysis finds the stem cell therapy market was valued at $545m in 2012, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2012 to 2018, to attain a value of $972m in 2018. The market is poised for significant growth in the forecast period due to the anticipated launch of JCR Pharmaceuticals JR-031 (2014) in Japan and FCB Pharmicells Cerecellgram (CCG) (2015) in South Korea. The research is mainly in early stages, with the majority of the molecules being in early stages of development (Phase I/II and Phase II). Phase I/II and Phase II contribute 67% of the pipeline. Stem cell research is dominated by hospitals/universities/institutions, which contribute 63% of the molecules in the pipeline. The dominance of institutional research is attributable to uncertain therapeutic outcomes in stem cell research.The major companies conducting research in India include Reliance Life Sciences and Stempeutics Research Pvt Ltd, among others. The major institutions include PGIMER and AIIMS.



Country analysis of regulatory framework of India, China, South-Korea, Japan and Singapore

In-depth information and analysis on the pipeline products expected to bring a shift to the market positions of the leading manufacturers.

Market characterization data for stem cell research for CABG, LSCT, Type 1 DM, Type 2 DM, Hearticellgram, Cerecellgram, Cartistem and Cupistem.

Key drivers and restraints that have a significant impact on the market.

Competitive landscape of stem cell research in Asia-Pacific. The key companies discussed in this report are Stempeutics, Reliance Lifesciences, International Stem cell services, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology, JCR Pharmaceuticals, ES Cells International, Stem Cell Technologies i, Pharmicell and Medipost

Key M&A activities, licensing agreements, that have taken place between stem cell companies in 2007 till date.



Build effective strategies to launch pipeline products by identifying the latest regulatory developments in the leading geographies

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the geographic markets poised for strong growth

Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that could fill their portfolio gaps

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships

Develop key strategic initiatives by studying the key strategies of top competitors

Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying licensing strategies for acquiring new delivery mechanisms that have more efficiency and better safety



