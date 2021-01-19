Stem Cell Therapy Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2020 – 2027 by Top Company Virgin Health Bank, Celgene Corporation, ReNeuron Group Plc

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 342.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 36.2%, Market trends – Technological advancement.



Various disciplines of research and scientific study have drawn considerable attention to the use of stem cells in therapeutics. It is anticipated that an explosive increase in stem cell-based science and the immense success of regenerative medicine would fuel stem cell therapy market development. In the past few years, this technology has gained popularity as it is closely connected with the treatment of damaged tissues, diseased organs, and regenerative medicine.



Stem Cell Therapy Market Drivers

The size of the global stem cell therapy market in 2019 was estimated at USD 342.7 million and is forecast to hit USD 3,693.6 million at a CAGR of 36.2% by the year 2027. Market growth is driven by factors, such as increasing public-private investment, public awareness of the therapeutic strength of products, and the establishment of a regulatory structure for stem cell therapeutics.



With the rising rates of cancer morbidity and mortality rates and generous government support, many cancer research efforts have increased to minimize cancer. Cancer care is now the world's highest priority. Increasing prevalence of prolonged diseases and a large number of benefactors of stem cells are key factors driving market development.



Stem Cell Therapy Market: Regional Outlook

North America has dominated the stem cell therapy market. The region has access to the latest advanced technologies, strong economic growth, and substantial public and private sector investments. Easy approval for clinical trials, an increase in research and development initiatives to develop therapeutic options for chronic diseases, and the availability of state-of-the-art research infrastructure are other factors that drive the region's market.



Key participants include Virgin Health Bank, Celgene Corporation, ReNeuron Group plc, Biovault Family, Precious Cells International Ltd., Mesoblast Ltd., Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., Caladrius, Neuralstem, Inc., and Pluristem, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Regenerative Medicine

Orthopedics

Neurology

Hematology stem cells

Soft tissue injuries

Cardiovascular and myocardial infarction-based

Oncology

Diabetes

Liver Disorder

Others

Drug discovery & development



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Others



