Rising prevalence for target disease, increase in product launches, and strategic developments such as agreements and partnerships are driving the demand for stem cell therapy market.
The Stem Cell Therapy Market is a technology has gained momentum in the last decade as it is directly linked to the treatment of diseased organs, damaged tissues, and regenerative medicine.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Stem Cell Therapy Market:
Virgin Health Bank, Celgene Corporation, ReNeuron Group plc, Biovault Family, Precious Cells International Ltd., Mesoblast Ltd., Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., Caladrius, Neuralstem, Inc., and Pluristem, among others.
Market Drivers
Automation in the cord blood processing and storage and adult stem cell are the major technologies expected to positively influence the growth of the adult cord blood stem cells market. Rising prevalence of infections has resulted in the development of vaccines using different human diploid and non-tumorigenic cell lines. An increase in demand and awareness and ongoing research and development activities for the development of vaccines against several diseases are the key factors estimated to propel market growth during the forecast period.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy
Autologous Stem Cell Therapy
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Regenerative Medicine
Orthopedics
Neurology
Hematology stem cells
Soft tissue injuries
Cardiovascular and myocardial infarction-based
Oncology
Diabetes
Liver Disorder
Others
Drug discovery & development
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Clinics
Hospitals
Others
Key Summary of the Stem Cell Therapy Market Report:
Insightful information regarding the global Stem Cell Therapy market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Stem Cell Therapy market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Regional Landscape
North America accounted for the largest share of the global stem cell therapy market in 2020, followed closely by AsiaPacific. Major factors like increasing public awareness related to the therapeutic potency of stem cells in disease therapy, rising number of clinical trials that aim to evaluate the therapeutic potential of stem cell-based products, increasing public-private funding and research grants for developing safe and effective stem cell therapy products, and rising patient base for target chronic diseases are fuelling the growth of the North American stem cell therapy market.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at a substantial pace due to strong product pipelines in cell-based therapies and a large patient base. Government in this region is investing in healthcare infrastructure and opting several policies for the betterment of population, thereby boostingthe market growthin this region.
