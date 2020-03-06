New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Stem Cell Therapy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030."According to the report The global stem cell therapy market was valued at over US$ 103 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2030.



Increasing global burden of diseases like diabetes, cancer, et al. are projected to be the main factors resulting in the market growth. consistent with the planet Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, number of patients affected by type I and sort II diabetes was estimated to be over 422 million. Moreover, the disease is predicted to be the seventh largest explanation for death by 2030.



Major key Players:

Osiris, MEDIPOST, Anterogen, PHARMICELL Co.Ltd, Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l, .JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., NuVasive, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc , and AlloSource



Stem Cell Therapy market Segmentation:



By Type:

-Allogeneic

-Autologous



By Therapeutic Application:

-Musculoskeletal Disorders

-Cardiovascular Diseases

-Gastrointestinal Diseases

-Wounds and Injuries

-Surgeries



Market Segmentation By Region:



Geographical Breakdown

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Key Market Trends:

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Stem Cell Therapy Market Size

2.2 Stem Cell Therapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Stem Cell Therapy Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Stem Cell Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Stem Cell Therapy Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Stem Cell Therapy Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Stem Cell Therapy Sales by Product

4.2 Global Stem Cell Therapy Revenue by Product

4.3 Stem Cell Therapy Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Stem Cell Therapy Breakdown Data by End User



